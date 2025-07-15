Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $205,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after purchasing an additional 880,058 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,519,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 869,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,038,000 after purchasing an additional 780,616 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $89.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

