Xponance Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 18.5% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 108,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial set a $212.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.09.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.15 and a 200-day moving average of $178.73. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

