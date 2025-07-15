Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 68,936 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,406 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,936 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 87.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 830.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

