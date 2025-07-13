Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,547 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $47,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

