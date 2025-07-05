Guerra Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guerra Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 545.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.74.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The stock has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.