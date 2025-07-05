Amalgamated Bank Purchases 4,458 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $133,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Innovative Wealth Building LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.97 and a 200 day moving average of $254.56. The firm has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.