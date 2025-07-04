Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) Receives C$23.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCL.A shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.25 in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

TSE TCL.A opened at C$20.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.76. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$14.84 and a 12-month high of C$22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12.

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting.

