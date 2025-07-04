Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,649 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $265,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $180.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $187.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.59.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HWM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.