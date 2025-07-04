Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) Receives $66.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Arete Research upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.89 and a beta of 3.25. Nebius Group has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $331,474,000. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $73,782,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,822,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

