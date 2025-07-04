McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) Receives $14.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MUX. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on McEwen Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.
McEwen Mining stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.98. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.06 million. Research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
