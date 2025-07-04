Head-To-Head Comparison: Clean Harbors (CLH) and Its Peers

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Clean Harbors to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Harbors and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors 6.58% 15.47% 5.38% Clean Harbors Competitors -97.39% -458.26% -3.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clean Harbors and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors $5.89 billion $402.30 million 32.43 Clean Harbors Competitors $3.35 billion $263.08 million 30.46

Analyst Ratings

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Clean Harbors is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clean Harbors and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors 0 2 7 0 2.78 Clean Harbors Competitors 323 1120 1895 131 2.53

Clean Harbors currently has a consensus target price of $257.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.04%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 10.97%. Given Clean Harbors’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clean Harbors has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Clean Harbors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Clean Harbors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Clean Harbors has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Harbors’ competitors have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services; and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment provides pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; machine cleaning and maintenance, and disposal and replenishment of clean solvent or aqueous fluids; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water, and sludge and other fluids from customers' oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as removes and collects waste fluids found at large and small industrial locations, including metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants and other automotive products. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

