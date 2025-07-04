Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Price Target at C$32.63

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.63.
TOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Spin Master to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOY
Spin Master Price Performance
Spin Master Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.60%.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spin Master
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.