Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Price Target at C$32.63

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.63.

TOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Spin Master to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

TSE:TOY opened at C$23.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$20.97 and a 1-year high of C$35.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.60%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

