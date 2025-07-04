Analysts Set Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Target Price at $26.40

Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Audioeye from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of AEYE opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Audioeye has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Audioeye in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audioeye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,739,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Audioeye in the 1st quarter valued at $1,664,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Audioeye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Audioeye by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

