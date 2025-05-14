ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Earns Market Perform Rating from Barrington Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

MODV has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on ModivCare from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on ModivCare from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

MODV opened at $1.16 on Monday. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in ModivCare by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in ModivCare by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

