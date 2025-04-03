48,693 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Zeta Global by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 362,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 152,767 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 784,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,177,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,975,000 after acquiring an additional 489,499 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 74,396 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of ZETA opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

