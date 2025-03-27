Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $212,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,937,000 after buying an additional 89,863 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,504,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 88.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 665,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 59.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 358,097 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

Insider Activity

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coeur Mining

About Coeur Mining

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.