Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 10,463 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. The trade was a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Get Our Latest Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.