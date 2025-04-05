Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Omnicell worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 699,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 377,883 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicell by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 429,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,650 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,859,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Omnicell Stock Down 4.0 %

OMCL opened at $32.69 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.08, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

