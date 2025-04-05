Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Affirm by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,149.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,434.40. This trade represents a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,986,000. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,762 shares of company stock worth $3,241,246 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

