Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGPT. Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,214,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 813.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 107,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 5,755.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 88,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,105,000.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGPT opened at $42.73 on Thursday. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $405.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00.

About Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

