KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $400,000 in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,838,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,030,000 after purchasing an additional 325,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 117,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after buying an additional 459,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,173,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $9,046,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.