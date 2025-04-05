Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,442 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 443,640 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 118,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after buying an additional 78,518 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,645,000 after buying an additional 172,838 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.51. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

