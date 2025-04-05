Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 151.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $146.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.41. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.69 and a 12-month high of $236.53. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

