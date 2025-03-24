Top Apparel Stocks To Consider – March 22nd

NIKE, Berkshire Hathaway, and Target are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, and retail clothing, footwear, and accessories. Their performance is often influenced by consumer trends, economic cycles, and seasonal demand, making them a distinct segment within the broader retail and fashion industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.02. 77,212,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,472,097. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.46. NIKE has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $7.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $521.26. 8,500,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,181. The company’s 50 day moving average is $484.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $530.61.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,061,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,187. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a 12 month low of $101.76 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

