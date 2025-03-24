Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Earnings Estimates for NIKE

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NKE. Dbs Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $68.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $77.40.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

