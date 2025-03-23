Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.28. 813,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,857,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 84,132.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,119 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $51,042,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $43,236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,562 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

