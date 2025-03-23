D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 37,023,565 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 30,506,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QBTS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,278,688 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $29,624,260.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,100,000. This trade represents a 19.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,436.16. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,071,206 shares of company stock valued at $46,758,181 over the last ninety days. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,407 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 23.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 839,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 418,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 4,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,263 shares during the period. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,258,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

