Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 1,337 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 89,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 528,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,458,000 after purchasing an additional 169,746 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after acquiring an additional 529,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 482,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CRNX. TD Cowen began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $592,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,256,827.40. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $86,013.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,368.60. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,263. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

