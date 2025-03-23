285 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Madison Investment Advisors LLC

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,833.40 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,417.65 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,852.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,718.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,702.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

