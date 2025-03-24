Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

