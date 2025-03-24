Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $170.21 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.66 and a one year high of $173.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

