Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,432,000 after buying an additional 172,664 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 12.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,648,000 after buying an additional 214,130 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Insmed by 113.3% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,800,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,778,000 after purchasing an additional 102,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Insmed by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 962,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,444,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at $25,742,347.58. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $392,786.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,578.36. This represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,957 shares of company stock worth $42,992,528 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insmed Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.28. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

