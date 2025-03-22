Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $7,132,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $4,353,755.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,796.90. The trade was a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $174,724.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,976.07. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,015,547 shares of company stock worth $36,146,450. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIMS. BTIG Research began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

