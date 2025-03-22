Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 4,160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 81,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 87,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.59.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $163.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.22 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

