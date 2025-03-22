CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 457.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,703 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CS Disco by 291.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CS Disco by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 13,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $68,227.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 865,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,465.67. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $118,818. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CS Disco from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CS Disco

CS Disco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LAW stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $270.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.05.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Profile

(Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.