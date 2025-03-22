Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,847 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 683.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MFG opened at $6.04 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.