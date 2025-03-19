Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.3% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $657.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

