Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in Nutrien by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,693,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,895 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Nutrien by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,043,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,671 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,232,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,380,000 after acquiring an additional 165,582 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,220,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after acquiring an additional 447,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,181,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

