Amundi Has $2.39 Million Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Amundi decreased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,948 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,170,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,315,000 after buying an additional 35,349 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stride by 51.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 929,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,326,000 after buying an additional 314,435 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stride by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 753,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,286,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $120.93 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

