Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 27.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock opened at $120.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.74. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

