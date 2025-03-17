Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 27.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride Price Performance
LRN stock opened at $120.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.74. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on LRN
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.