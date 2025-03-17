Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 158.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

