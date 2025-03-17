Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.57 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

