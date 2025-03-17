GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Should You Buy?

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report) shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 166,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 70,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
GGL Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$7.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.
GGL Resources Company Profile
GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GGL Resources
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.