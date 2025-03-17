GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 50.5% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 50.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.86 ($0.04). 6,413,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 1,439,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Stock Up 50.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

About GCM Resources

(Get Free Report)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.