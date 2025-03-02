Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 599.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

TRN opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. StockNews.com cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

