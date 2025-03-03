Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Down 50% – Should You Sell?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) traded down 50% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 281,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 311,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Down 50.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.10.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
