Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Up 24.1% – Time to Buy?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 24.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.18. 320,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 114,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cantex Mine Development Trading Up 24.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

About Cantex Mine Development

(Get Free Report)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.