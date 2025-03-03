Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) traded up 66.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,932,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

TWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.66.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

