2,500 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Level Wealth Management LLC

Level Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 768.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 57,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in NVIDIA by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 150,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.19 and its 200 day moving average is $132.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.