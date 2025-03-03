Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading 21.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) traded up 21.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 277,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,043% from the average session volume of 24,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.58 price target on Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KIDZ
Kidoz Price Performance
About Kidoz
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kidoz
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.